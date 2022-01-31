With ITT Inc.'s (NYSE:ITT)) price down 3.4% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$1.3m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$1.3m worth of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) stock at an average sell price of US$92.81 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 3.4% last week, the company's market value declined by US$276m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ITT

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & CFO, Emmanuel Caprais, for US$322k worth of shares, at about US$97.12 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$90.60. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

ITT insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ITT Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

ITT Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of ITT shares. Specifically, Senior Vice President Mary Gustafsson ditched US$260k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of ITT

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ITT insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ITT Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that ITT is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ITT you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

