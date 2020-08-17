With iBio at 4-Week Lows, Now May Be the Time to Buy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) story has a lot of appeal. The Texas-based biotech company heavily promotes its FastPharming system for delivery of plant-based medical solutions including vaccines. Naturally, iBio joined the race for a novel coronavirus vaccine. That effort has resulted in massive jumps and considerable volatility for IBIO stock.

After starting 2020 as a penny stock, by mid-July IBIO had spiked by over 2,800% with a $6.41 close on July 20. Since then, shares have been on a downhill trajectory, closing at $2.60 last week.

Does that make this a good time to jump on the iBio bandwagon? Or is IBIO back on its way to penny stock territory?

The iBio Hype — FastPharming

The coronavirus pandemic has made biotech companies stock market superstars in 2020. With so much riding on a successful vaccine, virtually any company actively working on one has seen its stock take off.

Texas-based iBio joined the fray, but its story made it stand out from many competitors.

Central to the iBio appeal is its FastPharming production system. This is a 130,000-square-foot facility that features vertical farming and automated hydroponics for maximum production.

If that sounds a little high-tech and different from the usual biotech approach, it’s probably no surprise that the facility was built with DARPA (U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) funding.

The growth of IBIO stock began with a press release on Feb. 3. The company announced a partnership with China’s CC Pharming Ltd. that would see the two companies collaborate on a Covid-19 vaccine. The effort would leverage CC Pharming’s expertise and iBio’s FastPharming to rapidly scale up commercial production of any vaccine. In the release, CC Pharming’s Chief Science Officer Kevin Wang said:

“This is an important collaboration to develop plant-derived vaccine strategies for the emerging coronavirus outbreak here in China, and around the world. iBio’s capabilities will enhance our ability to rapidly scale-up vaccine candidate production in effort to combat the 2019-nCoV virus’ threat to global health.”

This announcement kicked off a six-month run that saw IBIO stock rocket from a low of 22 cents a share on Jan. 15 to a close of $6.41 on July 20.

A Second Vaccine Candidate

The biggest boost for iBio shares took place at the end of June and lasted nearly four weeks. It began with the announcement of a second vaccine candidate. At this point, the company had two horses in the race, doubling its chances of success. In addition, iBio continued to push its plant-based FastPharming production system, noting:

“… our plant-based system avoids resource-intensive scale-up challenges associated with traditional manufacturing approaches so that we should be able to more rapidly produce high-quality material for hundreds of millions of doses upon regulatory clearance.”

On June 24, iBio announced it had been chosen by IBM (NYSE:IBM) for inclusion in its IBM Watson Health Clinical Development Solution. This gives iBio free access to IBM’s Watson technology at no cost for 18 months to aid in managing vaccine data.

The frenzy over the increased odds of a successful vaccine, IBM’s assistance, plus the company’s ability to quickly ramp up production in huge quantities drove IBIO to a 345% gain in just four weeks.

Bottom Line on IBIO stock

Since that July 20 peak, it’s been downhill for IBIO. At the start of the week the company released an update on its first Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Results are positive, but it is still in the pre-clinical trial stage.

There are many biotech companies hot in pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine. At this point, as clinical trials progress, some are clearly closer to the prize than others. For example, Noravax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has recently been making headlines after publishing promising Phase 1/2 results.

With some competitors entering Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials — all of which involve human subjects — iBio is falling behind. However, the first to market is not necessarily the sole winner and may be supplanted by a more effective vaccine.

Don’t count iBio out. If its efforts succeed, FastPharming is going to be a huge advantage when it comes to meeting demand.

If you want to jump on the Covid-19 vaccine bandwagon, iBio shares are cheap and the potential for growth is considerable. But be prepared for a bumpy ride, with news releases — from both iBio and competing biotech companies — driving spikes and drops in IBIO stock until the vaccine race concludes.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

