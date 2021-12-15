With Hanesbrands Inc.'s (NYSE:HBI)) price down 4.0% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$3.5m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders at Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) sold US$3.5m worth of stock at an average price of US$18.37 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$244m after price dropped by 4.0% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hanesbrands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Joia Johnson, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$20.54 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$16.70. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 35.33k shares worth US$652k. On the other hand they divested 189.06k shares, for US$3.5m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Hanesbrands than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HBI Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hanesbrands insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$51m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hanesbrands Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Hanesbrands in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Hanesbrands has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.