With GrowGeneration Corp.'s (NASDAQ:GRWG)) price down 4.3% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$42m worth of shares earlier this year.

By selling US$42m worth of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock at an average sell price of US$37.79 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$57m after the stock price dropped 4.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

GrowGeneration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Darren Lampert, for US$8.2m worth of shares, at about US$44.52 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$21.08). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in GrowGeneration didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:GRWG Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of GrowGeneration

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. GrowGeneration insiders own about US$67m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GrowGeneration Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by GrowGeneration insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GrowGeneration. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GrowGeneration you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

But note: GrowGeneration may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.