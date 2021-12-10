With FIGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIGS)) price down 3.1% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$11m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$11m worth of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) stock at an average sell price of US$32.50 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$163m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FIGS

Notably, that recent sale by Co-Founder Catherine Spear was not the only time they sold FIGS shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$34.29 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$31.22. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of FIGS shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FIGS Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

FIGS Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of FIGS shares. In total, insiders sold US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does FIGS Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that FIGS insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$179m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FIGS Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FIGS. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FIGS you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

