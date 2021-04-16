With Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

Ferro Corporation's (NYSE:FOE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 49.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Ferro hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:FOE Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Ferro's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Ferro's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Ferro's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 14%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 19% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 45% each year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Ferro is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Ferro's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Ferro maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Ferro has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

