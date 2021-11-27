With Exelixis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXEL)) price down 5.4% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.2m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$4.2m worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock at an average price of US$22.92 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$307m after price dropped by 5.4% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Exelixis

The Independent Director, Lance Willsey, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$21.90 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.06. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Exelixis insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Exelixis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.8% of Exelixis shares, worth about US$96m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Exelixis Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Exelixis shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Exelixis insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Exelixis that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

