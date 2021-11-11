With EPS Growth And More, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Zions Bancorporation National Association Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Zions Bancorporation National Association has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Zions Bancorporation National Association's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Zions Bancorporation National Association maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 41% to US$3.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:ZION Earnings and Revenue History November 11th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Zions Bancorporation National Association's forecast profits?

Are Zions Bancorporation National Association Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$10b company like Zions Bancorporation National Association. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$153m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like Zions Bancorporation National Association, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

The Zions Bancorporation National Association CEO received total compensation of just US$4.8m in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Zions Bancorporation National Association Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Zions Bancorporation National Association has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Zions Bancorporation National Association look rather interesting indeed. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zions Bancorporation National Association you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Although Zions Bancorporation National Association certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

