With EPS Growth And More, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Wingstop with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Wingstop Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Wingstop has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Wingstop maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.5% to US$298m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:WING Earnings and Revenue History September 26th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Wingstop's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Wingstop Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Wingstop insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Wingstop, the median CEO pay is around US$6.9m.

The Wingstop CEO received total compensation of just US$2.6m in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Wingstop Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Wingstop's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Wingstop look rather interesting indeed. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Wingstop has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Although Wingstop certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

