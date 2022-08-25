With EPS Growth And More, TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is TravelCenters of America Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that TravelCenters of America has grown EPS by 60% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note TravelCenters of America achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 58% to US$9.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:TA Earnings and Revenue History August 25th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of TravelCenters of America's forecast profits?

Are TravelCenters of America Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. TravelCenters of America followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold US$31m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 3.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add TravelCenters of America To Your Watchlist?

TravelCenters of America's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching TravelCenters of America very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for TravelCenters of America you should know about.

Although TravelCenters of America certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

