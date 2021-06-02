With EPS Growth And More, Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Thryv Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Thryv Holdings grew its EPS from US$0.84 to US$4.98, in one short year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Thryv Holdings's EBIT margins have actually improved by 3.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 16%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 20%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:THRY Earnings and Revenue History June 2nd 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Thryv Holdings's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Thryv Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We did see some selling in the last twelve months, but that's insignificant compared to the whopping US$3.7m that the CEO, President & Director, Joseph Walsh spent acquiring shares. The average price paid was about US$18.67. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Thryv Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$106m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Thryv Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Thryv Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Thryv Holdings belongs on the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 5 warning signs for Thryv Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

