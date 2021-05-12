With EPS Growth And More, T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is T. Rowe Price Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, T. Rowe Price Group has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note T. Rowe Price Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$6.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:TROW Earnings and Revenue History May 12th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of T. Rowe Price Group's forecast profits?

Are T. Rowe Price Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$42b company like T. Rowe Price Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$445m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add T. Rowe Price Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, T. Rowe Price Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for T. Rowe Price Group that you should be aware of.

Although T. Rowe Price Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

