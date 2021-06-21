With EPS Growth And More, SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like SLM (NASDAQ:SLM). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is SLM Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years SLM's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, SLM's EPS shot from US$1.82 to US$3.10, over the last year. Year on year growth of 70% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that SLM's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. SLM maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 28% to US$2.0b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:SLM Earnings and Revenue History June 21st 2021

Are SLM Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since SLM has a market capitalization of US$6.2b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$37m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add SLM To Your Watchlist?

SLM's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering SLM for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for SLM that you need to take into consideration.

