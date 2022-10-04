With EPS Growth And More, ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ServisFirst Bancshares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

ServisFirst Bancshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, ServisFirst Bancshares has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of ServisFirst Bancshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for ServisFirst Bancshares remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$414m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:SFBS Earnings and Revenue History October 4th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of ServisFirst Bancshares' forecast profits?

Are ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own ServisFirst Bancshares shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$444m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like ServisFirst Bancshares, the median CEO pay is around US$6.8m.

The ServisFirst Bancshares CEO received total compensation of just US$2.5m in the year to December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does ServisFirst Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, ServisFirst Bancshares is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for ServisFirst Bancshares, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ServisFirst Bancshares.

