With EPS Growth And More, Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Parke Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Parke Bancorp's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Parke Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Parke Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to US$75m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:PKBK Earnings and Revenue History November 11th 2021

Parke Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$267m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Parke Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Parke Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$42m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Parke Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Parke Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Parke Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

