With EPS Growth And More, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Oracle Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Oracle's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Oracle's EPS soared from US$3.26 to US$5.10, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 56%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Oracle's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.1% to US$41b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:ORCL Earnings and Revenue History December 10th 2021

Are Oracle Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One gleaming positive for Oracle, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Specifically, in one large transaction Rona Fairhead paid US$689k, for stock at US$68.00 per share. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Oracle insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 42% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling US$102b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

Is Oracle Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Oracle's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oracle .

