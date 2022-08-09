With EPS Growth And More, NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is NV5 Global Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years NV5 Global grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of NV5 Global shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 8.0% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:NVEE Earnings and Revenue History August 9th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of NV5 Global's forecast profits?

Are NV5 Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own NV5 Global shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$267m. This totals to 13% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like NV5 Global with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.4m.

The NV5 Global CEO received total compensation of just US$2.2m in the year to January 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add NV5 Global To Your Watchlist?

One positive for NV5 Global is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for NV5 Global, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for NV5 Global that you should be aware of.

Although NV5 Global certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

