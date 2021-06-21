With EPS Growth And More, Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Nomad Foods Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Nomad Foods has grown EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Nomad Foods's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.3% to €2.5b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Nomad Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.2b company like Nomad Foods. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth €573m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Nomad Foods Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Nomad Foods is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Even so, be aware that Nomad Foods is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

