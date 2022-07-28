With EPS Growth And More, Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Newell Brands' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Newell Brands has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Newell Brands boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$1.41 to US$1.73, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 23% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Newell Brands maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.2% to US$11b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:NWL Earnings and Revenue History July 28th 2022

Are Newell Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Newell Brands in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that company insider Kristine Malkoski bought US$42k worth of shares at an average price of around US$24.64. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Newell Brands is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$51m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Newell Brands Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Newell Brands is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Newell Brands (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

