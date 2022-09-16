With EPS Growth And More, Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Mid-America Apartment Communities Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Mid-America Apartment Communities' EPS has grown 35% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Mid-America Apartment Communities shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 25% to 29%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:MAA Earnings and Revenue History September 16th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Mid-America Apartment Communities' forecast profits?

Are Mid-America Apartment Communities Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Mid-America Apartment Communities has a market capitalisation of US$20b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$126m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Mid-America Apartment Communities, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

Mid-America Apartment Communities offered total compensation worth US$7.7m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Mid-America Apartment Communities Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Mid-America Apartment Communities' strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Mid-America Apartment Communities has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mid-America Apartment Communities you should know about.

