With EPS Growth And More, Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Martin Marietta Materials's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Martin Marietta Materials's EPS have grown from US$9.98 to US$12.32 over twelve months. That's a 23% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Martin Marietta Materials maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 3.2% to US$4.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MLM Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Martin Marietta Materials's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Martin Marietta Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$23b company like Martin Marietta Materials. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$132m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Martin Marietta Materials To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Martin Marietta Materials is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Martin Marietta Materials that you need to be mindful of.

Although Martin Marietta Materials certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

