With EPS Growth And More, Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Lennar (NYSE:LEN). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Lennar Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Lennar has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Lennar's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Lennar shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 21%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:LEN Earnings and Revenue History November 18th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Lennar?

Are Lennar Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Lennar has a market capitalization of US$33b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$2.9b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Lennar To Your Watchlist?

Lennar's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Lennar is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Lennar is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

