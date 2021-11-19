With EPS Growth And More, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years KKR Real Estate Finance Trust grew its EPS by 7.6% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 94% to US$168m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:KREF Earnings and Revenue History November 19th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$17m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like KKR Real Estate Finance Trust with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$3.5m.

The KKR Real Estate Finance Trust CEO received total compensation of just US$1.3m in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

