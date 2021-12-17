With EPS Growth And More, IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is IF Bancorp Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, IF Bancorp has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, IF Bancorp's EPS soared from US$1.47 to US$1.93, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 31%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that IF Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note IF Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to US$27m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:IROQ Earnings and Revenue History December 17th 2021

Since IF Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$79m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are IF Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for IF Bancorp shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Thomas Chamberlain, the Senior EVP & CLO of the company, paid US$9.6k for shares at around US$22.69 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for IF Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$14m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 18% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is IF Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, IF Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with IF Bancorp .

The good news is that IF Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.