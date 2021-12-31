With EPS Growth And More, Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Hartford Financial Services Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Hartford Financial Services Group has grown EPS by 45% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Hartford Financial Services Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Hartford Financial Services Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.5% to US$22b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:HIG Earnings and Revenue History December 31st 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Hartford Financial Services Group's forecast profits?

Are Hartford Financial Services Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Hartford Financial Services Group has a market capitalization of US$24b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$74m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Hartford Financial Services Group To Your Watchlist?

Hartford Financial Services Group's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Hartford Financial Services Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Hartford Financial Services Group that you need to take into consideration.

Although Hartford Financial Services Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

