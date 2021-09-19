With EPS Growth And More, Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Group 1 Automotive Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Group 1 Automotive has managed to grow EPS by 36% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Group 1 Automotive's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Group 1 Automotive shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.5% to 6.0%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:GPI Earnings and Revenue History September 19th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Group 1 Automotive's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Group 1 Automotive Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Group 1 Automotive insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$141m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Group 1 Automotive Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Group 1 Automotive's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

Although Group 1 Automotive certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

