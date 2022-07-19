With EPS Growth And More, Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Genie Energy Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Genie Energy has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Genie Energy's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. This approach makes Genie Energy look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 2.4% to 21% in the last year. Which is a great look for the company.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:GNE Earnings and Revenue History July 19th 2022

Since Genie Energy is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$239m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Genie Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Genie Energy insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$27m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 11% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Genie Energy, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.8m.

The Genie Energy CEO received US$919k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Genie Energy To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Genie Energy's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Genie Energy is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Genie Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Although Genie Energy certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

