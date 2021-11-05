With EPS Growth And More, FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is FNCB Bancorp Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years FNCB Bancorp's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, FNCB Bancorp's EPS soared from US$0.68 to US$1.13, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 67%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of FNCB Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. FNCB Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to US$56m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

FNCB Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$174m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are FNCB Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months FNCB Bancorp insiders spent US$106k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Although I don't particularly like to see selling, the fact that they put more capital in, than they extracted, is a positive in my mind. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director William Bracey for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$8.00 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for FNCB Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$32m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 18% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Jerry Champi is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like FNCB Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

FNCB Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$698k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add FNCB Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that FNCB Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for FNCB Bancorp that you need to be mindful of.

