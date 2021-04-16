With EPS Growth And More, Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Flagstar Bancorp Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Flagstar Bancorp has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Flagstar Bancorp's EPS shot from US$3.85 to US$9.59, over the last year. You don't see 149% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Flagstar Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Flagstar Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 65% to US$1.9b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:FBC Earnings and Revenue History April 16th 2021

Are Flagstar Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Flagstar Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$438k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Jay Hansen, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$173k for shares at about US$34.56 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Flagstar Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. With a whopping US$55m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Sandro DiNello, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Flagstar Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$5.2m.

Flagstar Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$3.5m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Flagstar Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Flagstar Bancorp's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Flagstar Bancorp deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Flagstar Bancorp , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

