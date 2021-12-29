With EPS Growth And More, First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

First Community Bankshares's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, First Community Bankshares has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that First Community Bankshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. First Community Bankshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to US$145m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:FCBC Earnings and Revenue History December 29th 2021

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check First Community Bankshares's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are First Community Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling First Community Bankshares shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that David Brown, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, paid US$24k for shares at around US$29.95 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for First Community Bankshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$68m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 12% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Will Stafford, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First Community Bankshares with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The First Community Bankshares CEO received US$867k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does First Community Bankshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, First Community Bankshares's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for First Community Bankshares that we have uncovered.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of First Community Bankshares, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

