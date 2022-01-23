With EPS Growth And More, Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years Federal Agricultural Mortgage grew its EPS by 4.8% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Federal Agricultural Mortgage's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Federal Agricultural Mortgage's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to US$234m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:AGM Earnings and Revenue History January 23rd 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While we did see insider selling of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in the last year, one single insider spent plenty more buying. To wit, Independent Director James Engebretsen outlaid US$507k for shares, at about US$101 per share. That certainly pricks my ears up.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$18m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Brad Nordholm, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Federal Agricultural Mortgage with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$3.7m.

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage CEO received US$2.7m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Federal Agricultural Mortgage Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Federal Agricultural Mortgage is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Federal Agricultural Mortgage is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Federal Agricultural Mortgage, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

