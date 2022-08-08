With EPS Growth And More, Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Entegris with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Entegris Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Entegris has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Entegris achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to US$2.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:ENTG Earnings and Revenue History August 8th 2022

Are Entegris Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$16b company like Entegris. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$72m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Entegris, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

Entegris' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$10m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Entegris To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Entegris is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Entegris, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Entegris (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

