With EPS Growth And More, Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Elevance Health with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Elevance Health Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Elevance Health's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Elevance Health's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Elevance Health maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to US$149b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:ELV Earnings and Revenue History September 5th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Elevance Health's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Elevance Health Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Elevance Health, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$136m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Elevance Health Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Elevance Health's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Elevance Health you should be aware of.

