With EPS Growth And More, Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Educational Development Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Educational Development's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Educational Development maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$181m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGM:EDUC Earnings and Revenue History December 24th 2021

Since Educational Development is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$74m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Educational Development Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Educational Development insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$34k more on stock than they received from selling it. So, on balance, the insider transactions are mildly encouraging. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Joshua Peters for US$34k worth of shares, at about US$14.13 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Educational Development is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$20m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 28% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Educational Development Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Educational Development has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 5 warning signs for Educational Development (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Educational Development is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

