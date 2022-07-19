With EPS Growth And More, Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Eastern Bankshares Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Outstandingly, Eastern Bankshares' EPS shot from US$0.36 to US$0.95, over the last year. Year on year growth of 163% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Eastern Bankshares' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Eastern Bankshares remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to US$652m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:EBC Earnings and Revenue History July 19th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Eastern Bankshares' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Eastern Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Eastern Bankshares followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$49m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Eastern Bankshares, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.9m.

Eastern Bankshares' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.2m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Eastern Bankshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Eastern Bankshares' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Eastern Bankshares is worth considering carefully. Even so, be aware that Eastern Bankshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although Eastern Bankshares certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

