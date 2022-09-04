With EPS Growth And More, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

e.l.f. Beauty's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. e.l.f. Beauty's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 59%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. e.l.f. Beauty shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.8% to 9.6%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:ELF Earnings and Revenue History September 4th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty's future EPS 100% free.

Are e.l.f. Beauty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own e.l.f. Beauty shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$88m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is e.l.f. Beauty Worth Keeping An Eye On?

e.l.f. Beauty's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering e.l.f. Beauty for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with e.l.f. Beauty.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

