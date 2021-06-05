With EPS Growth And More, DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

DHT Holdings's Improving Profits

In the last three years DHT Holdings's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, DHT Holdings's EPS soared from US$0.89 to US$1.27, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 43%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. DHT Holdings's EBIT margins have actually improved by 10.3 percentage points in the last year, to reach 43%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 7.9%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:DHT Earnings and Revenue History June 5th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for DHT Holdings?

Are DHT Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that DHT Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$14m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does DHT Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about DHT Holdings's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for DHT Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

