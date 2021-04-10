With EPS Growth And More, Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Crown Castle International (REIT) Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud Crown Castle International (REIT)'s stratospheric annual EPS growth of 43%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Crown Castle International (REIT)'s revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Crown Castle International (REIT) reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:CCI Earnings and Revenue History April 10th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Crown Castle International (REIT)'s forecast profits?

Are Crown Castle International (REIT) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$76b company like Crown Castle International (REIT). But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$381m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Crown Castle International (REIT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Crown Castle International (REIT)'s earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Crown Castle International (REIT) for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Crown Castle International (REIT) (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Although Crown Castle International (REIT) certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

