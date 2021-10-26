With EPS Growth And More, Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Community Financial Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Community Financial has grown EPS by 51% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Community Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Community Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to US$69m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:TCFC Earnings and Revenue History October 26th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Community Financial EPS 100% free.

Are Community Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months Community Financial insiders spent US$177k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Although I don't particularly like to see selling, the fact that they put more capital in, than they extracted, is a positive in my mind. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Mohammad Javaid who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$150k, paying US$30.15 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Community Financial is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$25m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 12% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Community Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Community Financial's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Community Financial belongs on the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Community Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Community Financial, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

