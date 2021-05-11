With EPS Growth And More, Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Community Financial Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Community Financial has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Community Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Community Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$65m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:TCFC Earnings and Revenue History May 11th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Community Financial EPS 100% free.

Are Community Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Community Financial insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$165k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mohammad Javaid for US$150k worth of shares, at about US$30.15 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Community Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$24m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 11% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Community Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Community Financial's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Community Financial deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Community Financial (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Community Financial, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

