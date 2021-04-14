With EPS Growth And More, Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Citizens Community Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Citizens Community Bancorp has grown EPS by 29% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Citizens Community Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Citizens Community Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$61m. That's a real positive.

Are Citizens Community Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Citizens Community Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$335k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the Independent Director, James Lang, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$22k for shares at about US$10.98 each.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in Citizens Community Bancorp, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Citizens Community Bancorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$960k.

The Citizens Community Bancorp CEO received US$514k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Citizens Community Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Citizens Community Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. Even so, be aware that Citizens Community Bancorp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

