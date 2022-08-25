With EPS Growth And More, Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Carriage Services' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Carriage Services' EPS went from US$1.15 to US$3.65 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Carriage Services' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Carriage Services maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.7% to US$380m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:CSV Earnings and Revenue History August 25th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Carriage Services?

Are Carriage Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months Carriage Services insiders spent US$170k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & COO Carlos Quezada for US$57k worth of shares, at about US$37.93 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Carriage Services is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$64m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 11% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Carriage Services To Your Watchlist?

Carriage Services' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Carriage Services deserves timely attention. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Carriage Services has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

The good news is that Carriage Services is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

