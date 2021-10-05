With EPS Growth And More, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Brandywine Realty Trust's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Brandywine Realty Trust's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, revenue is down and so are margins. That will not make it easy to grow profits, to say the least.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:BDN Earnings and Revenue History October 5th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Are Brandywine Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Brandywine Realty Trust insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$38m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Brandywine Realty Trust Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Brandywine Realty Trust's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Brandywine Realty Trust (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

