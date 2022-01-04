With EPS Growth And More, Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Bogota Financial's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It is therefore awe-striking that Bogota Financial's EPS went from US$0.14 to US$0.46 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Bogota Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Bogota Financial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 39% to US$19m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:BSBK Earnings and Revenue History January 4th 2022

Bogota Financial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$143m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Bogota Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Bogota Financial insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$73k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director John Masterson who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$34k, paying US$10.17 per share.

Should You Add Bogota Financial To Your Watchlist?

Bogota Financial's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Bogota Financial on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bogota Financial (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Bogota Financial isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

