With EPS Growth And More, Blue Ridge Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BRBS) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Blue Ridge Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BRBS). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Blue Ridge Bankshares Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Blue Ridge Bankshares's EPS has grown 37% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Blue Ridge Bankshares's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Blue Ridge Bankshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 136% to US$91m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

AMEX:BRBS Earnings and Revenue History April 9th 2021

Since Blue Ridge Bankshares is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$278m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Blue Ridge Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Blue Ridge Bankshares shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$734k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the , Richard Spurzem, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$84k for shares at about US$15.04 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Blue Ridge Bankshares insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$54m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 19% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Brian Plum is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Blue Ridge Bankshares with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$952k.

The CEO of Blue Ridge Bankshares only received US$373k in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Blue Ridge Bankshares To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Blue Ridge Bankshares's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Blue Ridge Bankshares , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

