With EPS Growth And More, Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bank of Princeton with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bank of Princeton Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Bank of Princeton's EPS has grown 35% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Bank of Princeton's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Bank of Princeton maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to US$68m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:BPRN Earnings and Revenue History July 28th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Bank of Princeton.

Are Bank of Princeton Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that Bank of Princeton insiders netted US$59k worth of shares over the last year. On a brighter note, we see that Independent Chairman of the Board Richard Gillespie paid US$71k for shares, at an average acquisition price of US$29.55 per share. Overall, that is something good to take away.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Bank of Princeton insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$44m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 24% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Ed Dietzler is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bank of Princeton, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.7m.

The Bank of Princeton CEO received US$1.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Bank of Princeton Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Bank of Princeton's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bank of Princeton (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

