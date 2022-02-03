With EPS Growth And More, Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Atlantic Union Bankshares Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Atlantic Union Bankshares grew its EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Atlantic Union Bankshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Atlantic Union Bankshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to US$738m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:AUB Earnings and Revenue History February 3rd 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Atlantic Union Bankshares's forecast profits?

Are Atlantic Union Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Atlantic Union Bankshares shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$59m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Atlantic Union Bankshares, the median CEO pay is around US$5.2m.

The Atlantic Union Bankshares CEO received US$2.9m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Atlantic Union Bankshares To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Atlantic Union Bankshares is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Atlantic Union Bankshares, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Atlantic Union Bankshares that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

