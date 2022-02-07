With EPS Growth And More, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor grew its EPS from US$0.079 to US$2.73, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.8 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:AOSL Earnings and Revenue History February 7th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$231m. That equates to 19% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Alpha and Omega Semiconductor for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor that we have uncovered.

