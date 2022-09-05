With EPS Growth And More, Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Air Transport Services Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Air Transport Services Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Air Transport Services Group's EPS shot up from US$1.93 to US$2.85; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 48%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Air Transport Services Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:ATSG Earnings and Revenue History September 5th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Air Transport Services Group?

Are Air Transport Services Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Despite US$550k worth of sales, Air Transport Services Group insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$1.1m on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. We also note that it was the company insider, David Soaper, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$998k for shares at about US$24.97 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Air Transport Services Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding US$52m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Rich Corrado is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Air Transport Services Group, the median CEO pay is around US$5.5m.

Air Transport Services Group's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$2.6m in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Air Transport Services Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Air Transport Services Group's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Air Transport Services Group that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

