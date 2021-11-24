With EPS Growth And More, ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is ACNB Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years ACNB grew its EPS by 8.9% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of ACNB's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note ACNB's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$95m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:ACNB Earnings and Revenue History November 24th 2021

Since ACNB is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$254m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are ACNB Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While ACNB insiders did net -US$109k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$749k, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman of the Board, Alan Stock, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$281k for shares at about US$28.40 each.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in ACNB, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like ACNB, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

ACNB offered total compensation worth US$777k to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add ACNB To Your Watchlist?

One positive for ACNB is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. And that's not all, folks. We've also seen insiders buying stock, and noted modest executive pay. If that doesn't automatically earn it a spot on your watchlist then I'd posit it warrants a closer look at the very least. Of course, just because ACNB is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

The good news is that ACNB is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

